Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,991,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

