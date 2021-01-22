Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 48,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

