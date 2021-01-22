Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,726,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE:HPE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

