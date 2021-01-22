Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 14,660 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

EPD stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

