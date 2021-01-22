Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 18,834 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,834 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 57,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 514,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 141,279 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $67.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

