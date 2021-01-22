Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 791,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 42,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

