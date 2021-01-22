Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl Sells 35,000 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $4,016,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,349,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cindy Tahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90.

On Monday, January 11th, Cindy Tahl sold 9,483 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $1,089,976.02.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $99.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FATE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after buying an additional 466,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after buying an additional 1,847,929 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after buying an additional 420,140 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

