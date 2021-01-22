Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.16.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $121.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,651 shares of company stock valued at $27,259,569 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after buying an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

