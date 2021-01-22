Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FERGY. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of FERGY stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferguson (FERGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.