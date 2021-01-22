Ferguson Shapiro LLC Purchases 2,819 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 0.10% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,594. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15.

