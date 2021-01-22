FFD Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:FFDF)

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS FFDF traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $72.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217. FFD Financial has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

