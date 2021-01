FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Shares Up 9.6%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) shares rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 552,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 170,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($7.69) million for the quarter.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGF)

FG Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses to operate in the diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding activities in the United States. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

