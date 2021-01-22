FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price rose 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.96 and last traded at $47.56. Approximately 761,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 698,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

FGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,418 shares of company stock worth $1,016,079. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in FibroGen by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FibroGen by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

