Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIDU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 191,826 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,028,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,712. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.