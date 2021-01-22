Financial Analysis: Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) & The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Erste Group Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Erste Group Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Erste Group Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Freedom Bank of Virginia $25.57 million 2.42 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Erste Group Bank $10.87 billion 1.27 $1.65 billion $1.81 8.86

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A Erste Group Bank 10.26% 4.23% 0.34%

Volatility and Risk

The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats The Freedom Bank of Virginia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans. The company also provides credit cards; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfers, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, and Reston, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. The company provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. It also offers account management, payments, digital-banking, and cash logistics services; working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, factoring, and structured trade finance; letters of credit, documentary collections, guarantees, equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; and corporate finance advisory and research services. In addition, the company offers trading and market services; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management services; custody, depository, cash management, and trade and export finance services; loan syndication; and asset/liability management services. Further, the company provides discretionary portfolio management services and investment funds. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,373 branches. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

