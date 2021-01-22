Financial Analysis: Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jade Art Group and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 6.62% 54.01% 10.09%

Risk and Volatility

Jade Art Group has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jade Art Group and Booz Allen Hamilton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 0 6 7 0 2.54

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus price target of $85.08, indicating a potential downside of 10.24%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jade Art Group and Booz Allen Hamilton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $7.46 billion 1.75 $482.60 million $3.18 29.81

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jade Art Group Company Profile

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science that include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

