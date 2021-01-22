Financial Survey: My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -3,326.90% -206.80% -132.10% Red Violet -28.21% -17.39% -14.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of My Size shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Red Violet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

My Size has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for My Size and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

My Size presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Given My Size’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than Red Violet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares My Size and Red Violet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $60,000.00 186.85 -$5.50 million N/A N/A Red Violet $30.29 million 9.07 -$11.08 million N/A N/A

My Size has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Violet.

Summary

Red Violet beats My Size on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative law firms, as well as various types of corporate risk for purposes, such as identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

