First American Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

First American Financial has raised its dividend payment by 23.6% over the last three years.

FAF stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

