First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce sales of $26.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.80 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $25.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $101.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.50 million to $102.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $104.80 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $173.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

