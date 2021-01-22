First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised First Community from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.10.

First Community stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Community by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

