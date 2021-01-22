First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) and Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Financial Contrast

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) and Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Capital Southwest pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Southwest pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Capital Southwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Capital Southwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Capital Southwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -161.21% 6.50% 3.31% Capital Southwest -10.38% 10.17% 4.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Capital Southwest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $52.49 million 2.09 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.20 Capital Southwest $62.04 million 5.54 -$22.35 million $1.57 11.75

Capital Southwest has higher revenue and earnings than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Southwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Capital Southwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 2 0 0 2.00 Capital Southwest 0 1 4 0 2.80

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.96%. Capital Southwest has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.81%. Given Capital Southwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Southwest is more favorable than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Volatility & Risk

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Southwest has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Southwest beats First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations. The investment structures are Unitranche debt, subordinated debt, senior debt, first and second lien debt, and preferred and common equity. The firm makes equity co-investments alongside debt investments, up to 20% of total check and only makes non-control investments. It prefers to invest in Industrial manufacturing and services, value-added distribution, healthcare products and services, business services, specialty chemicals, food and beverage, tech-enabled services and SaaS models. The firm seeks to invest in energy services and products, industrial technologies, and specialty chemicals and products. Within energy services and products, the firm seeks to invest in each segment of the industry, including upstream, midstream and downstream, excluding exploration and production with a focus on differentiated products and services, equipment and tool rental, consumable products, and drilling and completion chemicals. Within industrial technologies, it seeks to invest in automation and process controls, handling and packaging equipment, industrial filtration and fluid handling, measurement, monitoring and testing, professional tools, and sensors and instrumentation. Within and specialty chemicals and products, the firm seeks to invest in businesses that develop and manufacture highly differentiated chemicals and products including adhesives, coatings and sealants, catalysts and absorbents, cosmeceuticals, fine chemicals, flavors and fragrances, performance lubricants, polymers, plastics and composites, chemical dispensing and filtration equipment, professional and industrial trade consumables and tools, engineered solutions for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical installations, specified high performance materials for fire protection and oilfield applications. It may also invest in exceptional opportunities in building products. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. The firm seeks to make investments ranging from $5 to $25 million in securities. It seeks to make equity investments up to $5 million and debt investments between $5 million and $20 million and co-invest in transaction size upto $40 million. It prefers to invest in companies with revenues approaching above $10 million, profitable operations, historical growth rate of at least 15 percent per year. . Within the lower middle market, it seeks to invest in with less than $15 million in EBITDA and also opportunistically invests in the upper middle market, generally defined as companies with EBITDA in excess of $50 million. In addition to making direct investments, the firm allocates capital to syndicated first and second lien term loans in the upper middle market. Criteria for Upper Middle Market Syndicated 1st Lien is EBITDA Size more than $30 million, Closing Leverage greater than 4 times, investment hold size between $5 million and $7 million, investment yield greater than 6.5%. Criteria for Upper Middle Market Syndicated 2nd Lien is EBITDA Size more than $50 million, Closing Leverage greater than 6 times, investment hold size between $5 million and $7 million, investment yield greater than 9%. It prefers to take a majority and minority stake. The firm has the flexibility to hold investments for very long period in its portfolio companies. It may also invest through warrants. The firm prefers to take Board participation in its portfolio companies. Capital Southwest Corporation was founded on April 19, 1961 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

