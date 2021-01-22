First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to $15.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of AG opened at $13.54 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

