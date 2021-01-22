First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12,000.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12,000.00 and last traded at $12,000.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11,900.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11,555.30.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.