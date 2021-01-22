First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First Reliance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73.

First Reliance Bancshares Company Profile

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Reliance Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and deposit insurance products. It also provides personal loans, including unsecured, auto, real estate, overdraft protection, and other loans, as well as home equity line of credit; business loans, such as business installment, commercial real estate, and overdraft protection loans, as well as business lines of credit; mortgage loans; and debit and credit card services.

