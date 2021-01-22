First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $112.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. First Solar traded as high as $107.72 and last traded at $107.53. Approximately 2,939,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,466,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.75.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. 140166 started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.21.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,660,804 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,213,000 after buying an additional 807,405 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5,327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 341,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,335,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

