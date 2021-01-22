First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 29th

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,967. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.

