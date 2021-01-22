First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.50

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.50 and traded as high as $54.41. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 3,990 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

