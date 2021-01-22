First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV opened at $43.18 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.