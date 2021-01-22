First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on January 29th

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

NASDAQ FEMB remained flat at $$37.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,177. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

