First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 29th

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of MDIV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. 194,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

