First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

NYSE FCT opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

