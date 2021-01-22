First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

FTSL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. 561,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,053. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $48.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89.

