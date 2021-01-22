First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

HYLS stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

