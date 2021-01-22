First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.16

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.16 and last traded at $118.09, with a volume of 5214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXL. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 78.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXL)

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

