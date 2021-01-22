First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP (FKU.L) (LON:FKU) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP (FKU.L) (LON:FKU) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,471 ($32.28) and last traded at GBX 2,472.50 ($32.30). Approximately 6,780 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 2,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,478 ($32.38).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,424.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,179.04.

