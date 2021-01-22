First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 168.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $127.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

