FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

