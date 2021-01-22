FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

