Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target Increased to $0.55 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $0.40 to $0.55 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fission Uranium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Fission Uranium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 million, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

