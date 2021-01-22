Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s share price rose 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 4,028,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 1,201,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

The stock has a market cap of $562.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

