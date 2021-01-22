Flamingo (FLM) Price Hits $0.18

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Flamingo has a total market cap of $26.35 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00125480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00073965 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00276203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00069387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00038987 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars.

