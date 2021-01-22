Flash Price Hits $0.0046 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $2,676.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

