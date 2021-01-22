Flash Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 48.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Flash has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $1,346.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00127427 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00278547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00068749 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.