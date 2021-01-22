FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Trading Up 0%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI)’s stock price were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.31 and last traded at $76.31. Approximately 33,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 34,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the third quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 134.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.