Fluent Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $152.77. 1,168,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

