Fluent Financial LLC Invests $5.21 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 503,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,505 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

