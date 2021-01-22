Fluent Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,091,000 after buying an additional 1,313,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,457,000 after buying an additional 850,870 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 110.2% during the third quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 222,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after buying an additional 116,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,050,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.12. 113,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,613. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $136.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average of $123.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

