Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

