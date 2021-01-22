FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17,650.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 56,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 38.2% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 367,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KYN opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

