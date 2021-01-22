FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $73,000 Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,522 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

APG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE APG opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.